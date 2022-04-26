MANILA — The Philippines recorded more than 300,000 foreign tourists in the past 3 months as the country reopened its borders to leisure travelers, the Department of Tourism said on Tuesday.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the country had a total of 313,050 international arrivals between Feb. 10 and April 25.

Travelers from the US topped the list, followed by those coming from Canada and Korea, respectively.

"At least sunud-sunod na, and for the Koreans and Japanese [they] are already coming... masaya tayo kasi at least we already received 313,050 international arrivals," Puyat said in a televised briefing.

(At least they are already coming. We are happy because at least we already received 313,050 international arrivals.)

The Philippines, she said, has earned a World Travel & Tourism Council safe travel stamp, which means the country implements a quality-assured travel safety protocols amid the pandemic.

The recently-concluded 21st World Travel and Tourism Summit hosted by the country, the tourism chief added, proves that the country could "go back to normal" as long as tourists are fully vaccinated and following health standards.

The Philippines reopened its borders this month to all foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Under revised rules, fully vaccinated may enter the country "as long as they are able to present to us acceptable proof of vaccination."

The country in February reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists from around 150 countries with visa-free arrangements.