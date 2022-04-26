

MANILA - Japanese toymaker Tamiya is investing an additional P2 billion in a new manufacturing plant in Cebu, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

DTI said Tamiya’s chairman and president Shunsaku Tamiya confirmed the company will invest P2 billion towards a new facility inside the Cebu Light Industrial Park.

Tamiya is one of the biggest makers of plastic and radio-controlled models of sports/racing cars, bikes, airplanes, ships, and battle tanks.

The new plant is expected to generate 300 additional job opportunities and increase the company's output by 5 percent over three years and overall capacity by 20 percent, DTI said.

The company’s current factory in Mactan, Cebu has over 1,200 workers engaged in model assembly.

Tamiya’s annual production for export is currently valued at $30 million, 80 percent of which is produced in the Philippines, DTI said. The company is also targeting to begin operations in the new factory by September 2023.