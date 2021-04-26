Viber raising group video call capacity to 30 participants

Rakuten Viber's Group Video Call feature. Handout photo

MANILA - Messaging app Rakuten Viber has expanded its group video call capacity to up to 30 participants from 20 previously, the company said on Monday.



Last year, Viber introduced Group Video and Audio Calls feature that could handle up to 20 participants as the use of video chat and conferencing apps skyrocketed amid the pandemic restrictions on face-to-face meetings.



"With the expansion of Group Video Calls capacity to 30 participants, Viber now allows its users to connect with and bring more people together in one secure platform, especially amid the extended quarantine in the Philippines," the company said.

The company said its recent poll showed that 33 percent of Filipino respondents said that they use Group Video Calls for work, 29 percent for connecting with family, and 20 percent for catching up with friends.

Other poll respondents said they use the feature for their online classes and virtual fitness sessions, Viber said.

"Viber is one of the most popular messaging apps in the Philippines, and we are constantly working on different upgrades to our platform so we can better serve our Filipino users and support their communication needs especially in these trying times,” said Anna Znamenskaya, chief growth officer at Rakuten Viber.



The expanded Group Video Call will soon be rolled out both for Android and IOS devices, and will work on both mobile and desktop.