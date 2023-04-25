UnionBank says Q1 net income up 30 percent to P3.4 billion

MANILA — Union Bank of the Philippines on Tuesday said it posted a net income of P3.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023, higher by 30 percent compared to the same period last year.

Net revenues grew by 57 percent to P16.1 billion, UnionBank said.

Net interest income rose 43 percent to P11.5 billion, propelled by the P3 billion contribution of Citi consumer business which it earlier acquired, as well as consumer loan growth in its parent bank, CitySavings, and UnionDigital, the bank said.

Net loans and receivables increased 39 percent to P490 billion while total deposits grew 20 percent to P692.2 billion, UnionBank said.

