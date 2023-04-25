OFWs to benefit from PH-Brunei double taxation avoidance pact: BIR

MANILA - Filipinos who work in Brunei, along with Filipino businesses and companies located there, will enjoy the benefits of the Double Taxation Avoidance (DTA) Agreement signed by the two countries.

Consorcio Olivan, Chief of the BIR's Rulings and Mutual Agreement Procedures (MAP) Section, said professors, teachers, and researchers working in Brunei are exempted from paying their income taxes for a period of four years.

"Usually, we only give exemption for two years. But, based on the generosity of our Brunei counterpart, they give a longer period of exemption," he explained during the panel discussion Tuesday of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Olivan added other Filipino professionals and income owners will also be exempted from income taxes "if their stay in Brunei is not more than 183 days".

"But if they exceed that 183-day threshold, then they will already be taxed in Brunei. Same thing here if an expatriate happens to work here for more than 183 days, that person is already taxable here," he shared.

"Under the treaty, we have this concept of permanent establishment. So it's defined as a fixed way of business, such as a branch or an office. If you happen to set up an office or a branch in the Philippines and if you're a foreign company, then you are already taxed here. But if it so happens that you only provide the services here for not more than 183 days, then we will not tax you," he added.

The Philippines and Brunei signed the DTA Agreement on July 16, 2021.

According to data from the Legislative Research Service, it is one of 44 countries that the Philippines has inked a DTAA with, including Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, United States of America, and Vietnam.