Marcos, DICT to decide on SIM registration extension 'once and for all': Uy

MANILA — The Department of Communications and Information Technology Secretary Ivan Uy said he will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday to discuss the possible extension of the SIM registration deadline.

Uy will discuss the matter with Marcos in order to make a decision “once and for all”, a day before the April 26 deadline.

“We’ll be discussing the SIM registration, among others. This is important and this is urgent because tomorrow’s already the deadline, so we like to make some decisions once and for all,” Uy told ANC’s Headstart.

On Monday, the DICT met with other concerned agencies as well as telco operators.

Telcos were asking for an extension due to the lower-than-expected turnout. Network operators have said the lack of valid IDs is among the challenges preventing Filipinos to register their SIMs.

Uy said an announcement could be made later today.

“Immediately after that, I believe I am scheduled for a press conference with the Malacanang Press Corp in order to announce whatever decision will come up,” he said.

Under the SIM Registration Act, failure to register SIMs will result in deactivation. Less than 60 percent of the country’s total active SIMs have been registered, according to DICT’s data released over the weekend.

