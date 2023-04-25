GCash says SIM registration now available via mobile app

MANILA — Mobile wallet GCash said on Tuesday SIM registration for Globe and TM subscribers is now available through its mobile app as the government extends the deadline for another 90 days.



Globe and TM GCash users just need to follow instructions after they receive a prompt to register their SIMs, the e-wallet operator said. Users who successfully registered will receive 1GB of data, GCash added.

Those who failed to register may request for the transfer of funds to a new registered mobile number from the GCash Help Center, GCash said. However, the process could take several days, it said.

“That’s why we encourage SIM users with GCash wallets to register their SIMs before the deadline to avoid this inconvenience. We remind our customers to register their SIMs only with the GCash app or through the official portals of their respective telco providers,” said GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

Registering SIMs will avoid deactivation.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on Tuesday approved the extension of the SIM registration period for another 90 days to allow more Filipinos to comply with the law.

As of April 23, 82.2 million out of the total 168 million active SIMs have been registered, equivalent to 49.3 percent, according to the National Telecommunications Commission.

