MANILA - Bus lines responsible for the inconvenience to the riding public due to confusion on the window hour scheme may be held accountable, The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Monday.

This was after thousands of passengers were stranded last week following the implementation of the window hour scheme.

"Whatever this accountability means-- penalty or suspension-- we really do not know,” LTFRB Executive Director Kristina Cassion said.

Both the LTFRB and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) claimed there was confusion over the measure.

The LTFRB earlier claimed the operators were sabotaging the policy.

“If there would be need for suspension or penalty hindi na ito panibago sa board, nangyari na ito sa Uber na pinagmulta ng a hundred million noon,” he added.

According to the LTFRB, the scheme orders provincial buses to terminate their trips at designated integrated exchanges during specified window hours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Several provincial lines however chose to limit their operations to these window hours, stranding thousands of passengers who needed to travel to Metro Manila during the day.

Transport authorities said the window hours scheme has been in place since 2013.

Show-cause orders were sent to Victory Liner Inc, Genesis Transport Service Inc, Bataan Transit Bus Co Inc, Five Star Bus Inc, First North Luzon Transit Inc and Maria de Leon.

A hearing was set on May 10. The provincial bus lines will have to explain their alleged refusal to operate beyond window hours.

