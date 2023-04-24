DICT says possible extension of SIM registration discussed with telcos

MANILA - With just two days left until the April 26 SIM registration deadline, the agency tasked to implement the measure said it has discussed a possible extension with stakeholders.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology on Monday said it met with the country’s three main telcos “to discuss the latest status and concerns on the implementation of the SIM Registration Act.”

“The possibility of extending the SIM registration period was also discussed during the meeting,” the DICT said.

The agency said it would release an official announcement on the matter.

Based on the latest data from the National Telecommunications Commissions, 82.8 million SIMS have been registered as of April 23 out of over 168 million active SIMs. This means only 49.3 percent of active SIMs have been registered since the measure was implemented in late December 2022.

Globe Telecom, Smart and DITO Telecommunity earlier said one reason why many subscribers were failing to register their SIMs was the lack of valid IDs.

The DICT said it has talked with the telcos on how to resolve some issues faced by registrants, such as barriers in obtaining government-issued IDs and documents and improvements in the SIM registration process.

“To reiterate, only one of the 17 accepted government-issued IDs and documents is needed to proceed with the registration,” the DICT said.

The agency meanwhile appealed to the public to register their SIMs before the April 26 deadline.

Telco subscribers may register their SIMs here:

Smart - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

Globe - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app