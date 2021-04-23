Holcim Philippines suspends ops of Batangas facility to 'mitigate' pandemic impact

MANILA – Holcim Philippines Inc said Friday it would temporarily suspend operations of its grinding facility in Mabini, Batangas to “mitigate” the impact of COVID-19.

The HPI grinding facility will be temporarily closed effective May 1, the cement producer told the stock exchange.

Affected employees of the facility will be deployed to other facilities “to the extent possible,” it said.

“The temporary suspension of operations of the said facility was deemed necessary to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic and to address escalating production costs,” HPI said.

Holcim Philippines is engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cement and dry mix mortar products, among others.

