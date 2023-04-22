Business Mentor: How a business can reduce its environmental impact

Many aspiring entrepreneurs aim to start a food business because it is almost impossible to fail when running a food business. However, there are businesses that you can start that are not only profitable but help the environment, as well.

Companies nowadays do not only focus on providing what the market needs but also offer eco-friendly products. Green businesses have become popular by using sustainable materials to make their products. They aim to utilize as little water, energy, and raw materials as possible to cut carbon emissions or find ways to use renewable and eco-friendly practices. This approach minimizes strain on natural resources that can contribute to climate change. For companies that generate waste, it is reused in the form of energy or raw materials needed in producing or manufacturing products.

Some examples of eco-friendly businesses that you can start are:

Organic Catering Service

Serving organic food in restaurants has become more popular as people have become more conscious of the type of food that they eat. Serving vegan, gluten-free, and free-range meat options can be a great choice during business luncheons. This will appeal to health-conscious and nature lovers.

Green Event Planning

When you step into a hotel room or any event place, you often see several colorful balloons of different shapes and sizes. However, after the event, these balloons become wastes that are not biodegradable. On the other hand, a green event planning service uses eco-friendly venues, sustainable materials, and accommodations. Event styling using eco-friendly materials can be as elegant and exceptional.

Organic Farmers Market Vendor

We are all used to spraying pesticides to prevent insects from attacking crops. While we have always known this as an effective means, it can also have a profound health effect on consumers. So, why not sell organic, pesticide-free produce at your local farmers market? You don't only save the environment from harmful chemicals, but you can also encourage people to have healthier options.

How To Make Your Business Eco-friendly

If you have already built your business, you can take part in eliminating waste and ensuring that all resources are recycled and reused. Consider setting up an environmental management system that you can use in your business or discussing appropriate policies and procedures with your industry associations or groups.

Make your business eco-friendlier by following these:

- Save water using products that reduce your reliance on natural resources like solar hot water systems and rainwater tanks.

- Use recyclable materials. They are more cost-effective, and you save the environment from pollution.

- Asses if your activities can be done without travel. Apart from reducing fuel use in any transportation, you will save money from conducting conferences and meeting through video calls. Please take advantage of the technology that we have today as we can run the business and be connected to anyone through the use of the internet.

- Offer remote work to employees whose work is optional by the company's resources. The pandemic has proven how effective and practical it is to work at home. It reduces transportation costs and the cost that each employee spends on their food and offers a flexible schedule.

- Replace old lighting with LED lights, use energy-efficient appliances, use light with sensors, and use natural light.

Every company has varying degrees of impact on the environment. Thus, we all contribute to climate change, pollution, and waste problems. We all need to play a role in reducing our carbon footprint. When we work together, even with small steps, we need to help one another reverse the effects of climate change.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: aob@gmb.ph

FB Page: Armando Bartolome

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franguru/

website: https://www.gmb.ph

FROM THE ARCHIVES