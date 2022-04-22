MANILA - Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) on Friday said it now offers a mobile payment app that gives users a new venue to perform financial tasks.

Using the LANDBANKPay wallet, clients can pay bills, load up mobile phones and tollway RFID, purchase from e-commerce sites, as well as transfer funds, among others, the state-run bank said in a statement.

“The LANDBANKPay builds on our broader thrust of serving the nation through reliable and convenient digital banking," said Landbank President and CEO Cecilia Borromeo.

"This is in line with LANDBANK’s full commitment to expand access to responsive and affordable financial products and services, especially for those residing in unbanked and underserved areas of the country,” she added.

Clients who wish to use the app only need their mobile number, full name, and birthdate to open a small wallet account with a balance cap of P20,000, the bank said.

Customers can also upgrade to a LANDBANKPay full wallet account by adding a government-issued ID and taking a "selfie" to confirm their identity, it added.

Full wallet account holders can enjoy a higher maximum balance limit of P50,000, among other features, Landbank said.

LANDBANKPay, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, can be used in over 800 government and private partner merchants, even by those without a Landbank account, it said.

Most banks in the country have launched their own mobile app on top of the website facility for easier access to financial services.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas granted 6 digital banking licenses in 2021.

