An engineer inspects a rack at the Converge Pampanga data center, now running on 100 percent renewable energy. Handout

MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc on Friday said it has switched to 100 percent clean energy for its data center in Angeles City in Pampanga.

In a statement, Converge said it recently entered into a supply contract with the Lopez-led First Gen subsidiary Greencore Geothermal.

Under the deal, Converge would secure 14.4MW of geothermal energy for 2 years until 2024 for the data center.

Data centers run 24/7 which require a lot of cooling thus the need for a lot of energy, Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

"This is the reason why we need to ensure that our power requirement comes from renewable sources like geothermal energy so that it will have less impact on the environment,” Uy added.

The pure fiber provider said "greening" company operations is part of its overall sustainability framework.

Aside from using clean energy, it said it is eyeing the implementation of a solar hybrid system to further cut down on energy costs as well as the use of electric vehicles.



“Converge is continuously looking for ways to further reduce its carbon footprint as we have always believed that we need to protect the environment for our business to be sustainable and continue to flourish,” Uy said.

