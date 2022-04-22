BDO Automated Teller Machine. BDO/Handout/File

MANILA - BDO Unibank said on Friday its net income for the first quarter of 2022 rose 13 percent to P11.7 billion.

Its loan portfolio rose by 7 percent to P2.4 trillion on the back of strong demand from corporate borrowers, recovery of the middle market and resilience of the consumer segment, the bank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Deposits also rose to P2.8 trillion driven by the 11 percent year-on-year increase in current/savings account (CASA) deposits, BDO said.

The ratio for non-performing loans (NPL) improved to 2.72 percent from 2.81 percent last year, the bank said.

"BDO's sustained earnings performance, robust business franchise and solid capital base place the bank in good position for long-term sustainable growth," it said.

BDO has over 1,500 consolidated operating branches and over 4,400 ATMs nationwide.

