Recent COVID-19 restrictions likely to 'exert impact' on economy in Q1: BSP chief

MANILA - The recent imposition of tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the NCR Plus bubble will likely have an effect on the country's economic performance in the first quarter of 2021, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Banjamin Diokno said Thursday.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan were placed under enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, in late March as cases surged. Restrictions were then eased to modified ECQ until the end of the month.

"These mobility restrictions are likely to exert an impact on the country’s economic performance in the first half of the year," Diokno said in a virtual press briefing.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is set to announce the gross domestic product (GDP) performance for the first quarter in May.

In 2020, the economy suffered its worst contraction since the end of World War 2, shrinking by 9.6 percent, data showed.

Diokno said weak credit activity was also observed as Filipinos and businesses deferred consumption and capital expansions.

Banks also continued to tighten overall credit standards for loans to enterprises and households, according to the Senior Bank Loan Officers' Survey, Diokno added.

The uncertain economic outlook, deteriorating profile of borrowers and lower risk tolerance of banks led to a net decrease in overall loan demand for all loan types except for housing, he said.

The BSP earlier kept the key interest rate, used by banks to price loans, at 2 percent.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has boosted global recovery, but gains are being weighed down by the "apparent inequitable distribution of vaccines," he said.

Average inflation could breach the upper band of the government's 2 to 4 percent target range but is likely to return within target in 2022, Diokno said.

The central bank chief reiterated that the uptick in inflation remains transitory. A shortage in pork meat products due to the African Swine Fever has pushed food prices upwards in recent months.

Economic managers earlier predicted that the start of positive economic growth could happen in the second quarter. However, these assumptions were made before the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

