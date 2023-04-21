Globe says 1.1 billion scam, spam texts blocked in Q1



MANILA - Globe Telecom said it blocked close to 1.1 billion scam and spam texts in the first quarter.

The Ayala-led telco said this marked a five-fold jump in blocked unwanted and unsolicited messages from 217.31 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022.

"Likewise, blacklisted SIMs from Globe’s Stop Spam portal soared to 22,455 from January to March 2023 compared to only 1,812 in the same period last year," Globe said.

The company said it also deactivated 647 SIMs, of which, 610 were involved in sending scam or fraud messages, while the remaining 37 were used in sending spam messages.

“At our core, we remain committed to providing a secure digital experience for our customers. Aside from our various consumer protection initiatives, we are continuously investing in advanced spam detection and blocking systems to protect our subscribers from unwanted and unsolicited messages,” said Globe Chief Information Security Officer Anton Bonifacio.

Globe has urged the government to extend the SIM registration deadline, saying many subscribers were unable to register because of lack of valid IDs, as well as weak internet signal in remote areas.

