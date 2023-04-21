Cebu Pacific relaunches Clark hub, adds more flights

MANILA - Cebu Pacific has restarted its Clark hub by relaunching flights and increasing frequencies from Clark International Airport, the airline said on Friday.

Cebu Pacific said it flew its inaugural flights from Clark to Bacolod, Boracay, Davao, and Bangkok on April 21.

“The launch of our Clark flights today is a fulfillment of Cebu Pacific’s mission to help make air travel more accessible and affordable for travelers in north and central Luzon. This expansion will give the traveling public more opportunities to explore the Philippines and the rest of the world,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

The Gokongwei-led airline said the relaunch of its Clark hub allows it to provide fares that are 30 percent lower than their pre-pandemic average, and an additional 10,000 seats per month.

"It will also boost the airline’s network from its Clark hub and reestablish it as an important gateway for local and international travelers," the company said.

The airline said it is also set to take delivery of three additional aircraft which will be based in Clark, on top of the 10 new Airbus NEO aircraft that will be delivered in 2023.

The Department of Tourism said Cebu Pacific's operations in Clark will benefit the local economy.

“This initiative will also attract more investors to find business opportunities in the area which will translate to additional jobs for the locals,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

