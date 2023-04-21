ALAMIN: Road reblocking sa Metro Manila hanggang Abril 24

Nakararanas ng pagbagal ng daloy ng trapiko ang mga motorista sa ilang bahagi ng EDSA southbound at northbound dahil sa road reblocking ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Sa Pasay, kinumpuni ng DPWH ang innermost lane ng EDSA sa may Cabrera St o bago ang Taft MRT Station, bumagal ang daloy ng mga sasakyan bago sumapit sa Tramo Flyover.

Sa northbound sa pagitan ng Sgt. Mariano St. at Aurora Blvd. sumailalim din sa reblocking ang 2nd lane mula innermost lane kung saan naantala rin ang daloy ng mga sasakyan.

Sa EDSA northbound naman sakop ng Makati matinding trapik na ang naranasan mg mga motorista dahil sa reblocking sa bahagi ng MRT Buendia Station at sa may Orense hanggang Urdaneta St., apektado ng road repair ang bike lane.

Sa advisory ng Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pinayuhan nila ang mga motorista na humanap ng alternatibong ruta habang on going ang pagkukumpuni ng mga kalsada sa Quezon City, Makati, Pasay at Pasig.

Narito ang listahan ng mga apektadong kalsada ng reblocking

1. C-5 Road SB infront of UP Henry Sy. Bldg. (4th lane from sidewalk), Makati City

2. EDSA Kalayaan Fort- Bonifacio EB, Pier 31- Pier 42 going to Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City

3. EDSA NB near MRT Buendia Station (3rd lane from bikelane), Makati City

4. EDSA SB Panorama Bldg. to opposite of SM Annex (2nd lane from center island), Quezon City

5. EDSA SB Cloverleaf Interchange to Balintawak LRT Station, Quezon City

6. Luzon Ave. NB, Luzon flyover to Congressional Ave. ext. (inner lane/ 1st lane from plant box), Quezon City

7. Commonwealth Ave SB corner Roverside to after San Simon St. (2nd lane and 3rd lane from center), Quezon City

8. Commonwealth Ave. SB from Laura St. to Intramuros Village (3rd lane from center), Quezon City

9. BIR Road SB Quezon Ave. to East Ave. (1st-2nd lane), Quezon City

10. Kalayaan Ave SB from V. Luna- Kamias Road (all lanes), Quezon City

11. EDSA NB Orense St. to Urdaneta St. (1st and 2nd lane from sidewalk), Makati City

4th location

12. EDSA NB between Sgt. Mariano St. and Aurora Blvd. NB (2nd lane from innermost lane), Pasay City

13. EDSA SB before Cabrera St. (innermost lane), Pasay City una pinuntahan check!

14. A. Bonifacio Ave. SB corner Sgt. Rivera (1st lane from sidewalk), Quezon City

15. C-5 Road along Pasig Blvd. WB near Universal Robina Corporation along C-5 Road Pasig City SB after Stoplight of C-5 Road Julia Vargas, Pasig City

16. EDSA Kamuning SB from 3rd lane Road to New York Ave. (1st lane), Quezon City

Inaasahang tatagal ang pagkukumpuni hanggang sa Lunes at padadanang muli ang mga kalsadanh nabanggit ganap na alas singko ng umaga.

-- Ulat ni Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News