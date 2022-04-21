Line men work on cleaning power lines over the Tagaytay Ridge overlooking Taal Lake in Batangas on January 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines should "urgently" source additional reserve power to alleviate projected shortages that could affect the May 9 polls, the Management Association of the Philippines said Thursday.



The NGCP should also link power plants that are not yet connected, MAP said in a statement.

Other recommendations from MAP include the adoption of energy efficiency measures in households, offices and businesses as well as the government's long-term development of energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, MAP also urged distribution utilities and electric cooperatives to prepare or initiate interruptible load programs (ILp) in their respective areas.

"The government and the private sector must craft power generation-specific plans to stimulate the building of new generation capacity and avert possible supply gaps in the next 10 years," MAP said.

The NGCP earlier said it was gearing up for the elections. It warned of thin energy supply this summer.

