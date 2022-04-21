McDonald's PH explains smaller French fries servings

MANILA - Fast food chain McDonald's explained on Thursday that the reason customers haven't been seeing its French fries being served in large sizes is because of a global freight crisis.
"The supply of our World Famous Fries is limited because of the global freight crisis," McDonald's said in a Facebook post. "That's why you haven't been seeing our fries in big red boxes (medium, large, and BFF) in the stores."
The firm added that all of its stores would continue to serve regular-sized servings of fries.
"We are working hard to bring back all sizes to you very soon," McDonald's said.
Some netizens lamented the French fries shortage, posting about their experiences on Twitter.
At least one netizen worried about how the global shortage would affect the prices of other junk food, while another asked if the government is doing something to address the issue.
International news outlets have reported French fries shortages in places like Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea.
Business Insider reported that shortages in those countries were attributed to global supply chain problems. It also said that Asian McDonald's restaurants relied on potato imports that mostly went through the Canadian port of Vancouver, which was hit by a storm and subsequent flooding last year.