MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands on Thursday said its net income for the first quarter of 2022 reached P8 billion, which is 59.6 percent higher compared to the same period last year.

"The strong performance was attributable to higher net interest income, lower loss provisions, and normalized tax expenses, after last year's one-time tax adjustments upon effectivity of the CREATE law," the lender told the stock exchange.

Total revenues for the first 3 months rose 4.3 percent to P25.4 billion, BPI said.

Provisions for bad loans were at P2.5 billion as of March 31, which is 30.6 percent lower than the P3.6 billion booked in the same period last year, it added.

Non-performing loans (NPL) ratio improved to 2.38 percent from 2.49 percent in December 2021, BPI said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier said banks in the country remained strong despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

