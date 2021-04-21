Here’s how SHAREit is doing its part to fight piracy

MANILA – Introducing better practices could play a crucial role in reducing, if not totally eliminating, video piracy, an official of file sharing platform SHAREit said Wednesday, as fraudsters try to take advantage of technology for wrongdoing.

The app, mainly used to transfer files, videos, music and apps even without internet and WiFi, is sometimes being used by some to distribute pirated content.

SHAREit does its part to curb piracy by bringing in more copyrighted content on the platform, its partner and global vice president Karam Malhotra told reporters in a virtual briefing.

For those unfamiliar with the app’s evolution, it has available trending videos, comedy, entertainment, music, lifestyle and even news on its interface, on top of its file sharing capability. The platform also hosts over 2,000 games that users can enjoy.

“There’s something the platform can do and there’s something we need help from other partners in the ecosystem. We don’t really read what people share because we actually really value data privacy, so do we know you’re sharing what you’re not supposed to share? Unfortunately, we don’t. It does stay encrypted,” Malhotra said.

“The best way to stop a bad habit is introduce a better habit. So let’s get a lot of copyrighted content on SHAREit so people don’t have to share illegal content,” he added.

Malhotra said producers are now shifting to digital releases of movies especially during the pandemic, making content more accessible to users.

“If it’s available online and if it’s cheap enough… you don’t need to pirate content anymore,” he said.

ONE-STOP UTILITY AND ENTERTAINMENT PLATFORM

Aside from its core offering, brands can also tap SHAREit for ads and content to leverage its other marketing solutions and grow their user base.

Since its launch in 2015, it has grown into a massive global platform with 2.4 billion users worldwide and 40 million monthly active users in the Philippines. SHAREit said it is now among the top 10 most downloaded apps on Google Play.

Because of its growth in the country and in Southeast Asia, the platform has officially set up shop locally and is looking to hire at least 50 people by the end of the year, said Philippines Country Director Lisa Dominguez.



“Pinoys are on the forefront of many global trends in terms of mobile usage, entertainment and gaming. We’re very excited about SHAREit’s growth as our local team helps to empower and enable Philippine businesses to effectively reach more customers and unlock growth,” Dominguez said.

SHAREit also has some timely use cases for the Philippines, such as in sharing learning materials to school children in remote areas without the need for internet connectivity.

Global firm SHAREit group has also built several digital entertainment content applications, reaching 150 countries in 45 different languages.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated both internet and smart phone use in the country with many employees working from home and with students engaged in online learning.

