ABS-CBN files $40M lawsuit against 40 pirate domains

ABS-CBN Corp on Wednesday said it filed a $40-million lawsuit in the US Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida against 40 pirated domains for copyright and trademark infringement.

“We see it as our job to protect the consumer from the dangers that pirated content brings and, at the same time, provide quality content for their enjoyment,” said Jun Del Rosario, ABS-CBN’s Managing Director of North and Latin America said of the suit titled ABS-CBN v. 123Fullpinoymovieshub.com.

The court recently issued a preliminary injunction against the 40 pirate domains to take down the domains.

The company cited a news report by TVtechnology.com that there have been more breaches of streaming security due to higher demand even at this time of the pandemic, as criminals who are isolating at home had more time to spare in their illegal activities.

“Beware of pirate domains, especially clicking on them. They usually contain malware which can substantially infect your computer. Watch our content on safe legitimate services such as ABS-CBN’s OTT platform iWAntFC and the TFC channel on all major cable and satellite providers,” said Elisha Lawrence, ABS-CBN Assistant Vice President & Head of Global Anti-Piracy.

ABS-CBN is represented by Stephen M. Gaffigan and Christine Daley of the Law Offices of Stephen M. Gaffigan.

