Marcos issues EO creating framework for offshore wind

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the Department of Energy (DOE) to create an administrative framework for offshore wind development, a document released by Malacañang showed on Thursday.

In signing Executive Order No. 21, dated April 19, Marcos said the country's offshore wind roadmap already identified a total of 178 gigawatts worth of technical potential capacity that can be generated from offshore wind resources.

The order also seeks to fast-track the approval processes by the permitting agencies when they issue permits, licenses, and clearances for offshore wind projects, noted the President.

"There is a need to adopt a whole-of-government approach by streamlining and expediting the approval process by the permitting agencies... and eliminate unnecessary delays in every stage of an offshore wind project," Marcos stated in the EO.

Under the order, the President said within 60 days from the order's release, the DOE must issue a policy and administrative framework "for the efficient and optimal development of the country's offshore wind resources."

This order will be applicable to all permitting agencies, which shall also submit to the agency a list of requirements, fees, and procedures for the issuance.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), for its part, must submit to the DOE a complete list of permits required by local government units. Those permits or clearances deemed completed will be integrated into the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) platform.

"DILG shall disseminate to concerned LGUs the standard list of permits for offshore wind development activities," the EO read.

After this, the DOE will review the submission and will either initiate its full integration to the one-stop shop platform or require the permitting agency to complete its submission.

The Philippine Energy Plan 2020 to 2040 aims to raise the country's renewable energy contribution to the power generation mix from 22 percent to 35 percent share by 2030.

By 2040, government seeks to further raise this to 50 percent.