Taxpayers observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income tax Return at a Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax filing center at the Fisher mall in Quezon City on April 15, 2021.



MANILA - The ongoing digital transformation of the Philippine economy, as well as the country's growing young workforce, has enabled the Bureau of Internal Revenue to improve collections, the Finance Department said on Wednesday.

Collections have steadily grown since 2016, the DOF said in a statement.

So far, the highest amount collected was the P2.19 trillion in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic before dipping to P1.96 trillion in 2020, it added. Collections have climbed back to P2.08 trillion in 2021, the DOF said.

In 2021, about P1.75 trillion or 84 percent of the P2.08 trillion tax were collected electronically, the DOF said, citing data from BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay.



Meanwhile, the number of electronically filed tax returns of 23.78 million is 93 percent of the 25.66 million filed returns in 2021, he added.

“We can attribute our improved performance to our DX (digital transformation) programs as well as to our increasing number of young workers who are quicker and more adept at learning digital skills,” Dulay said.

In 2021, some 4.63 million business taxpayers were registered despite the pandemic, which was higher by 5.14 percent compared to the previous year, it said.

BIR was also able to expand its workforce to 13,818 from 9,626 in 2016.

Under its digitalization roadmap, the BIR has enabled online business registrations and other services.

