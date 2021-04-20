Operator says LRT-1 to run on April 24 to 25, completes maintenance ahead of schedule

MANILA - The Light Rail Manila Corp said Monday the LRT-1 would no longer suspend operations on April 24 to 25 since majority of its planned maintenance works have already been completed ahead of schedule.

The operator previously announced that the train line would be closed in the remaining 2 weekends of April to complete rehabilitation works on its trains, stations and other systems.

Major works were performed continuously, the LRMC said in a statement.

"Our Engineering team did their best to accelerate and compress activities through improved planning and coordination. LRT-1 will no longer need another 1-weekend shutdown and will be back to serve our passengers this coming weekend," LRMC Chief Operating Officer Enrico Benipayo said.

There will be no changes in the schedule of LRT-1 with the last trip leaving Baclaran Station at 9:15 p.m. while the last train leaves Balintawak Station at 9:30 p.m. First trip for both northbound and southbound lanes starts at 4:30 a.m., it said.

Trains, railways and other public utility systems are running on limited capacities since the NCR Bubble, which includes Metro Manila, remains under modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

