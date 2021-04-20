Globe launches internal mobile number portability for Globe, TM brands

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Tuesday it would begin implementing mobile number portability for its subscribers and TM customers starting April 21.

The mobile number portability capabilty, or the ability to retain mobile numbers when changing subscriptions, will initially cover postpaid to prepaid, prepaid to postpaid and prepaid to prepaid movements within the Globe and TM brands, the telco said in a statement.

Those who have no financial obligations or overdue balance may avail of the service, the telco said.

To apply, mobile customers need to visit the nearest Globe store or log in to their GlobeOne account. Globe myBusiness clients can check eligibility in the GlobeOne app.

“Enabling our customers with the freedom to move across subscription types while allowing them to retain their original mobile number creates a new level of experience,” said Globe Chief Commercial Officer Issa Guevarra-Cabreira.

The feature was launched in compliance with Republic Act 11202 or the Mobile Number Portability Act signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019.

The full implementation date for mobile number portability with other networks was moved to Sept. 30 from the initial target of January 2021 due to delays in testing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Globe said.

The country's 3 telcos, Globe, PLDT Inc and DITO Telecommunity, have all signed a deal to build a clearing house to implement the measure.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: