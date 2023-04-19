LIST: 10 wealthiest cities in the world

People pose for pictures in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, Nov. 15, 2022 (issued 16 November 2022). Justine Lane, EPA-EPE/File

MANILA — New York City is home to the most number of millionaires in 2023, according to a report published on Tuesday.

New York has about 340,000 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) or those with investable wealth of $1 million or more, and 724 centi-millionaires or those with $100 million and more, according to Henley & Partners' World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023 that used data from intelligence firm New World Wealth.

Tokyo is at the second spot with 290,000 HNWIs, of which 250 are centi-millionaires and 250 are billionaires or those with $1 billion and more investable funds, the study showed.

The Bay Area in the US is at the third spot with 285,000 HNWIs, including 629 centi-millionaires and 63 billionaires.

London placed 4th with 258,000 HNWIs, 384 centi-millionaires and 384 billionaires. Singapore bagged the 5th spot with 240,100 HNWIs, out of which 329 are centi-millionaires, data showed.

The following cities completed the top 10:

6th = Los Angeles (205,400) HNWIs)

7th = Hong Kong (129,500 HNWIs)

8th = Beijing (128,200 HNWIs)

9th = Shanghai (127,200 HNWIs)

10th = Sydney (126,900 HNWIs)

The report covers 97 cities across 9 regions worldwide, using data until December 2022.

