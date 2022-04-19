Russian tanker seized in Greece under EU sanctions

ATHENS - A Russia-flagged crude oil tanker has been seized in Greece under EU sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine, a coastguard spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The more than 115,000-tonne Pegas was originally headed to Marmara terminal in Turkey, according to the Marine Traffic website.

The ship is currently moored at Karystos anchorage, south of the island of Evia.

"The tanker was seized on April 15 under EU sanctions, with 19 Russians on board," a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

She added that the seizure would not affect the cargo, but could not provide details as to when a transfer to another tanker would be made.

Greek media had earlier reported that the tanker had faced engine trouble and was being escorted by a tugboat towards the Peloponnese, but was forced to moor at Karystos owing to poor weather.

While the European Union has imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, oil and gas are not part of the punitive measures.