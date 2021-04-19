AirAsia Philippines to vaccinate over 1,500 employees starting next month

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Monday it would vaccinate over 1,500 Filipino employees against COVID-19 starting next month as part of its efforts to stimulate travel and to boost recovery.

Ground staff, pilots, cabin crew and others with direct engagement with guests were identified as frontliners and will be inoculated first, the airline said in a statement,

AirAsia said it has partnered with government agencies and private groups to secure the initial doses for those in their priority list.

Presidential adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion is leading a private sector group in their purchase of AstraZeneca vaccines while port magnate Enrique Razon is working with the government to procure Moderna doses.

“AirAsia recognizes that the aviation sector plays a critical role as economic and tourism drivers, and we know that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the next necessary phase of recovery," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

AirAsia said at least 92 percent of its workers have expressed willingness to be vaccinated. Isla, for his part, took the available jab as part of those classified as senior citizen, the airline said.

AirAsia is also willing to support the Department of Tourism's initiative to adopt the global digital travel pass developed by the International Air Travel Association (IATA), the carrier said.

The DOT eyes using IATA's digital pass to "safely reopen" tourist destinations, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier said.

RELATED VIDEO: