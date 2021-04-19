AirAsia Philippines taps GCash for flexible, cashless payment option

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines said Monday it partnered with mobile wallet GCash to offer passengers with "flexible" and cashless payment option for flights and other add-ons when booking on its app or website.

Passengers can use their GCash wallets to pay online or via the app through the "Wallet" tab, AirAsia said in a statement.

"At AirAsia, we remain committed to providing our guests with convenience, choice and the highest standards of safety throughout their journey with us. That includes expanding our service offerings to include digital and contactless solutions," AirAsia Philippines Chief Finance Officer Ray Berja

GCash can also be used for cashless transactions at check-in counters nationwide when purchasing additional baggage, meals and other add-ons, the airline said.

Guests just have to open their GCash mobile app, scan the QR codes to be provided by AirAsia and enter the amount that needs to be paid, the airline said.

Experts have said that using cashless payments reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection by eliminating the need to handle cash and by allowing transactions to be completed at home.

The Philippines' transport department earlier tried to impose a cashless only payment option in EDSA buses but the effort was suspended due to complaints in fees and other charges.

