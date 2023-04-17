Pinoy, Czech firms ink deal to develop smart city in PH

MANILA - Czech company TESLA Smart Technologies and Filipino firm Smart Citi Teknologi (SCT) on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement to develop a smart city in the Philippines.

The deal was forged between TESLA Technologies Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Matejcek and SCT CEO Mario Marcos. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala also witnessed the MoA signing in Makati City.

Under the agreement, the two companies will develop a "smart green citi" in Manila where the lifestyle is technology-based and infrastructures are disaster-proof.

Based on the TESLA and SCT reports, the advantages of developing carbon-neutral and green smart cities thru its own software and hardware are:

a) it increases extraction by at least 15%;

b) it will have low extraction costs and expenses;

c) it will not harm the ecosystem since it will use green, clean, and carbon-neutral technology.

According to SCT CEO Marcos, they will maximize the use of Filipino Information technology experts in developing the project.

"Integration of the internet of things, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), internet of blockchains, meta verse and quantum computing are effective in improving the economy of the country and the lives of every citizen. Now, we cannot stop the fast-growing smart city development in every country—- so the Philippines can be a competitive country. We have the best quality ITs and developers of software that can exceed other countries," Marcos added.

Another agreement between SCT and Czech mining company Draslovka was signed to focus on safer mining and extraction of nickel and gold in the Philippines.

The companies highlighted that they will eradicate the use of cyanide and will only use environment-friendly machinery in mining.

A study by environmental group Earthworks cited that a sodium cyanide solution is commonly used to leach gold from ore.

PALAWAN’S SUPER SMART ISLAND

The SCT is also embarking on a mega project in Roxas, Palawan. It is still in the process of acquiring a privately-owned island that is more than 500 hectares.

‘We already prepared the necessary documents to start this project. Our target day for the inauguration is this September,’ Marcos stressed.

The super smart island in Palawan is a seven-year mega project, with an initial investment of $1 billion.