A staff member wearing a face shield works at a restaurant along the Omoide Yokocho alleyway in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on April 23, 2021, ahead of a declaration of a new coronavirus state of emergency to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions. Philip Fong, AFP/File

TOKYO - Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday in cautious trade, with few clues for the market following a holiday on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.25 percent, or 337.67 points, at 26,755.52 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.87 percent, or 16.46 points, to 1,879.85.

