MANILA - The Bureau of Internal Revenue would not extend the deadline for the filing of annual income tax returns this year, an official said Monday.

"All info on filing have long been posted sa website and FB page ng BIR. FB account ng BIR has been uploading daily reminder. All Regional Offices and District Offices have also been campaigning for the filing deadline today," BIR Deputy Commissioner Atty Marissa Cabreros in a message to reporters.

The deadline was earlier moved from April 15 to April 18 due to the Holy Week break.

The BIR, however, said it would allow for the filing of a tentative ITR which may be amended until May 16 without penalty.

