Several PLDT execs resign, retire, including CFO

The facade of the PLDT building in Makati on May 09, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Monday some of its key executives, including its Chief Financial Officer, had opted for "voluntary separation" from the company through resignation or early retirement.

The announcement follows a months-long controversy over the telco giant's P48-billion budget overrun from 2019 to 2022 for capital expenditures.

PLDT disclosed to the stock exchange that its Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Management Officer and Senior Vice President Anabelle Chua filed for early retirement last April 16.

The company's Chief Procurement Officer and Senior Vice President Mary Rose Dela Paz, meanwhile, opted for voluntary resignation while Senior Vice President and Network Head Mario Tamayo also filed for early retirement, PLDT said.

PLDT Vice President Alexander Kibanoff, meanwhile, availed of the company's manpower reduction program, it said.

The telco earlier said the capex overrun had no impact on its 2022 income, and that internal investigations found no fraud.

As of this posting, PLDT's stock has risen 1.2 percent to P1275 per share.

