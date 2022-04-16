Business Mentor: Does your business need a brand refresh?

After the economic uncertainties of the past three years, many brands need to make sure they can still entice customers to purchase their products and services. Doing a "branding rejuvenation" may seem like a daunting task.

A brand refresh means tweaking your company's message and how the market perceives your brand. It prevents you from being "stuck" in the past and makes the brand more current. Customers grow and change, therefore, the brand also needs to align with the customers' needs and wants.

A brand refresh should not be confused with rebranding. A brand refresh means making a few adjustments so that the business remains competitive and current. On the other hand, rebranding means having significant organizational changes, changes in the products and services, restructuring the company, or welcoming a merger. Rebranding might involve a complete transformation, including renaming the company.

A brand refresh just means keeping up with the changing times to ensure your brand looks current so your customers know you mean serious business. A brand refresh will help retain existing customers and attract new customers.

What can a brand refresh do to your business?

Having a brand refresh is a great way to improve the "look" of your company and maintain or level up your position in the market. With a brand refresh, your company enjoys the following benefits.

1. It allows you to be competitive and not behind in the market by staying current.

2. It means that you are addressing the changing needs of your customers and aiming to attract new ones.

3. It signifies how your company and products have evolved.

When is it time to start a brand refresh?

You need to identify what seems to be lacking with your business. Identify if there are problems requiring a solution to improve the business.

• Inconsistent brand messaging

Creating content just to be able to post on your social media accounts consistently is not an assurance that your existing customers remain loyal to your brand. The message that you want your customers to know should reflect precisely the company's purpose, vision, and mission.

• Outdated logo

Consider a design that your customers will instantly recognize. It should be clean and straightforward, with good resolution, and resonate with what your brand is all about. Companies should also be aware of how their logo appears on different platforms.

• Outdated packaging

Changing your brand’s design can significantly lift how your brand is perceived. Identify if you have a dated design or a classic design.

• Competitor Look-Alike

Some entrepreneurs imitate their competitors, hoping to become as successful. However, customers also look for “uniqueness” in a brand. Focus on standing out by having a better-looking logo and a more noticeable color palette.

• Your brand is growing

If your business is in different places or even countries, you need to make a flexible brand identity for your customers coming from different cultures. Use a different strategy in such a case.

• You are not reaching the right target market

Your business may have been doing well a few months after its launch. However, if you notice customers dwindle after some time, it means that your business is not reaching its target market. It could be a significant problem if not addressed right away. Marketing strategies should be revisited.

It is a project that needs a lot of thinking. You need help from the different departments of your company to achieve a successful brand refresh. It doesn't need to take place right away. It needs time to ensure that your strategy is essential to brand visibility and create an excellent customer experience.

------------------------------------

For more information, you may contact Armando "Butz" Bartolome

by email: business.mentor@butzbartolome.com

FB Page: Butz Bartolome

website: https://www.butzbartolome.com

RELATED VIDEO