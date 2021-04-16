Chelsea Logistics says new Japan-built vessel to boost profit despite pandemic impact

Chelsea Logistics’ MV Trans-Asia 21 is a brand-new vessel built in Japan and designed for Philippine waters. Handout



MANILA - Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp said Friday its new vessel MV Trans-Asia 21 has completed its sea trial conducted in Fukuoka, Japan which would likely boost revenues despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Built in Japan, the 123-meters and 8,800 tons ship can carry 1,085 passengers, 24 buses and 11 trucks, the shipping and logistics company told the stock exchange.

Chelsea Logistics said it is the biggest brand new RoPax (or a ship made to carry passengers, cargo and vehicles), built and for delivery to the Philippines.

During the sea trials, MV Trans-Asia 21 reached top speed of 20.1 knots and hurdled all tests to ensure safe and efficient operations, Chelsea Logistics said.

The ship was built at the Fukuoka Shipyard in Japan, the company said.

"The shipping industry might have been badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but we are convinced that this investment will be a meaningful revenue and profit contributor to the Group," said Chelsea Group’s President & CEO Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy.

"The Philippines, being an archipelagic country, composed of 7,641 islands, is largely dependent on shipping to move people, goods, and services across the globe. We are certain that the shipping and logistics industry will recover faster because it is essential and a necessity in global trade," he added.

The TA 21 is the latest addition the Chelsea's fleet of 76 vessels, it said.

