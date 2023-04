MANILA - Diesel prices will drop while gasoline and kerosene prices will rise for the third straight week, starting Tuesday.

Gasoline prices will increase by P0.30 per liter, while kerosene will take the smaller hike at P0.20 per liter.

Experts earlier estimated a decrease in gas prices.

Meanwhile, diesel may drop by P0.40 to P0.70 per liter.

