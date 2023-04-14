Business Mentor: Health is the wealth of an entrepreneur

Enjoying everything around us without worries is the ultimate happiness anyone can dream of. But some people work too hard, neglecting their families, friends, and general well-being.

I know how difficult it is these days. Right after Covid restrictions were lifted, some people had to make a lot of effort to get back on their feet and recover whatever was lost over the past two years. The pandemic had significantly affected livelihood. Bu t, now that we are allowed to start all over again, the main concern should not only focus on picking up the pieces of the lost economy but, more importantly, giving importance to our health.

The pandemic has taught us that even supposedly stable jobs can be affected by a pandemic and that we must take care of our health.

We need to prioritize our health more than anything else. Why? Because if we allow ourselves to work more than our body can handle, our immune system will decline. Neglecting our health can lead us to diseases that can be fatal.

Did you know that cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death worldwide? Heart attacks can occur at any age. The risk of having one increases as we get older, especially with having poor health habits. But in recent years, the prevalence of heart attacks under 40 has increased, predominantly in males and those with a family history. The youngest person who had a heart attack was a 17-year-old male.

Factors which may increase the risk of developing coronary heart disease:

• a high-fat diet

• being overweight or obese

• diabetes

• high blood pressure (hypertension)

• high cholesterol

• smoking

An entrepreneur who keeps himself busy usually tends to be behind his desk, tied with so much paperwork, or talking to many people in a day. He may skip meals or be satisfied with any food which can be devoured, hence the increase in the demand for fast food. We know that this type of food is high in cholesterol, which can lead to high blood pressure and diabetes from too much sugar intake. Lacking exercise can cause obesity. The stress from all the work can be bothersome. Hence, busy individuals' way of releasing tension is either through drinking alcohol or smoking. A recipe for disaster!

Young entrepreneurs are often seen to be excited and highly-motivated individuals. To be on top is a goal, and to remain on top is the ultimate dream. They would never allow any room for mistakes or failures because to become famous and successful is equivalent to a happy, satisfying life. Wanting to have everything in the world can be tiresome, too. The workaholic entrepreneur does not feel the need to stop for fear of losing momentum. The success can be blinding until it reaches a point where the health declines, and soon after, the business collapses due to not being able to manage it properly.

There is nothing wrong with dreaming big. After all, we all want to have comfortable lives and provide for our family’s needs. But not having a work-life balance is a hindrance to the success of the business, and to maintaining a good relationship with family and friends.

A person who does not rest can be scarred for life – physically and emotionally. An entrepreneur must learn to commit to his business and have time to relax and recharge. All the wealth in the world is of no value if it would only mean being confined in the hospital with a life-threatening disease. Remember, stress is a silent killer. You may think that you are just okay doing so many things every day, but eventually, it could get to you in the blink of an eye, leading you to get sick.

How can entrepreneurs stay healthy?

The best way to stay healthy is by giving yourself time – time to relax and recharge during the day. This also includes choosing your food wisely, having regular exercise, and being away from all the stresses that your work may have.

You can be at your best when you give time away from the hustle and bustle of your office. Don't allow yourself to be eaten by your work. Stress and depression can get into you if you fail to allow yourself the time your body needs to recover from the hectic days. While your success may mean being able to get everything that you want, think again. Your health is the most critical aspect of becoming a successful entrepreneur because having a healthy body and mind can take out all your worries and achieve the happiness you have always dreamed of.



