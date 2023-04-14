ABS-CBN receives Reader's Digest Trusted Brand gold award

MANILA - ABS-CBN Corp on Friday received a gold award during the 2023 Reader's Digest Trusted Brand awarding event in Ortigas, Pasig City.

The award recognizes the brands that hold the highest levels of consumer trust in the Philippine market. This year's awards marked the 25th Anniversary Year of the Trusted Brands Survey.

The independently conducted Trusted Brands survey appeared exclusively in the April 2023 issue of the Philippines Reader's Digest magazine.

The research was conducted by leading research company, Catalyst, which surveyed 8,000 daily consumers across the markets of the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The survey covered 50 categories in the Philippines markets.

"The one thing about trusted brands is we're not a pay-to-play policy ... I mean, I look up to seven countries every year I've got people calling me or emailing me asking to be a trusted brand but you can't, you can't just be one. You have to be voted by the people of that country and that population in order to be one," said Sheron White, Reader's Digest advertising and retail director.

ABS-CBN's award-winning performance highlights the network's commitment to sustainable and ethical practices that foster trust with its audience, it said.

"Despite the limitations, our Kapamilyas are always supporting us, we've actually continued to evolve and innovate to become the best storytellers here not only locally but internationally," said Aine Reyes-Unson, head of ABS-CBN trade marketing and partnerships.

"We always make our viewers and supporters very happy, which has been our mission for the longest time, to be of service to the Filipinos wherever they may be," she added.

Aside from ABS-CBN, other brands that received gold awards at this year's ceremony include Panasonic, 555 Sardines, Ligo, 555 Tuna, Baguio Oil, Indoplas, AXA, BDO Unibank, AIA, Macao Imperial Tea, Ideal Vision Center, BDO Unibank, Orocan, Panasonic, Sharp, and Whirlpool.

Some garnered Platinum awards, which are bestowed upon brands that perform exceptionally. These include PLDT Home Fiber, Century Tuna, BDO Unionbank, Sun Life, Uratex, Pilot, Acer, Mercury Drug, GMA, and Goodyear.

In addition to the awards for brands, the Reader's Digest Trusted Brand Awards 2023 also recognized respected personalities who Filipinos trust in various fields, including Kapamilya Vice Ganda as the "Most Trusted Entertainment & Variety Show Presenter."