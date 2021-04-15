Google launches search page for 'quick, easy' access to reliable COVID-19 info

MANILA - Google Philippines said Thursday it promotes credible sources and removes misinformation across its various products to provide quick and reliable COVID-19 information to Filipinos.

In a statement, Google said it has launched a dedicated search page for easy access to timely vaccine information from news sources and health authorities.

When users search for keywords such as COVID-19 vaccines, they will instantly find reliable information on updates, news, and links to local and global authorities, among others, it said.

YouTube, meanwhile, links people to trusted information through the "information panels" that appear on videos and searches, as well as on the platform's homepage, the global firm said.

The COVID-19 information panel on YouTube can be seen below a related video. Screengrab

Globally, some 700,000 videos related to dangerous or false COVID-19 information have been removed while the information panels on YouTube have been viewed over 400 billion times, said Google country director Bernadette Nacario.

“Google is committed to protecting our platforms from misinformation—and connecting more people to information they can trust," said Nacario.

"We will continue to connect more Filipinos to trusted information on our platforms as quick and easy access to credible and timely information is key to help fight misinformation, keep people safe, and build public confidence in vaccines," she added.

Nacario said Google's initiative also includes providing ad grants and supporting quality news reporting on vaccines.

Google earlier said it has blocked 99 million COVID-19-related ads in 2020 for violating its policies.

Google is also among the top technology firms that partnered with the Department of Health in its Check the FAQs campaign.

Experts have said that fraudsters globally took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to launch new scam techniques to siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

