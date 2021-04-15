Cebu Pacific to drop PH hotlines, shift to online channels, chatbot

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it would drop its Philippine hotline numbers in May, replacing them fully with digital channels and its chatbot called Charlie.

In lieu of hotlines, passengers can simply message Charlie the chatbot using the Cebu Pacific website or the official Cebu Pacific Facebook page. Its Twitter page will also remain active, Cebu Pacific said in a statement.

The country largest carrier also said it has "further improved" self-service options allowing passengers to make flexible changes or to correct information as needed.

Its chatbot, introduced in 2018, enables real-time answers to common inquiries in terms of flight schedule and status, check-in process, and itinerary and boarding pass retrieval, among others, without having to talk to an agent or going to ticketing offices.

"With all the great strides the airline has taken in online booking, check-in, managing booking, and Charlie the chatbot, it will discontinue its Philippine hotline numbers by May 01, 2021," the airline said.

“Rest assured Charlie, along with our Customer Care team, are online 24/7 to assist everyJuan," Cebu Pacific vice president for Marketing and Customer Experience Candice Iyog said.

At least 87 percent of passengers used its website to book flights in the first quarter of 2021, while 67 percent of travelers managed their bookings online especially during flight disruptions, the airline said.

Its early "head start" in its digital transformation has also allowed the firm to respond to queries faster and to enhance the "self-service" capabilities of its systems, it said.

Passengers can manage bookings, change flights and update information, among others, on its website, Cebu Pacific said.

“We are glad to have started our digital transformation journey even before the pandemic, because we have come to rely on it in this new normal environment," Iyog said.

Before the advent of digital systems, consumers in the Philippines relied on hotlines in order to quickly resolve issues, with some saying they prefer to talk to human agents as compared to machines.

