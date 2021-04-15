Cebu Pacific delivers more COVID-19 vaccines to Visayas, Mindanao

COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Tacloban. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Thursday it carried 91,200 COVID-19 vaccines to 3 cities in Visayas and Mindanao on April 14, Wednesday.

A total of 38,400 doses were airlifted to Tacloban, 28,800 to Cotabato and 24,000 to Zamboanga, the country's largest carrier said in a statement.

Vaccines were stored in refrigerated containers with established temperature limit to ensure conditions are preserved, Cebu Pacific said.

Local officials were thankful for receiving "life-saving vaccines" through the airline.

“We do all we can to secure the optimal environment for vaccines while they are in our care. We look forward to carrying more of these safely to various parts of the Philippines, as we endeavor the success of this national collaboration,” Cebgo president and CEO Alex Reyes.

Cebu Pacific delivers COVID-19 vaccines to Visayas and Mindanao. Handout

To date, Cebu Pacific said it has flown a total of 222,000 doses throughout the country since March.

Philippine Airlines has also been delivering COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

The country has received a total of 3,025,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 13, 2021.

