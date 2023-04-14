Japan approves country's first legal casino

A Japanese national flag waves at a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE/FILE

TOKYO — Japan's government said Friday it has approved a controversial plan to build the country's first legal casino in Osaka, hoping to draw tourists after years of wrangling.

The local governments of Osaka and Nagasaki in western Japan have long sought approval to build "integrated resort" (IR) facilities combining casinos, convention centers, hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues.

The Osaka plan, which aims to open the casino by 2029, was approved after "sufficient examination from various perspectives," land and transport minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.

"We expect the IR will become a tourism base that will disseminate the charm of Japan," he said.

Japan was long the only developed nation that banned casinos but passed legislation in 2016 paving the way to make the industry legal.

And in 2018, parliament enacted a law allowing the construction of IR facilities.

Critics warn that approving legal casinos could worsen the country's already significant gambling problem.

A 2021 government survey found around 2.2 percent of the population, or 2.8 million people, are affected by gambling addiction.

Many are hooked on the pinball-like "pachinko" or on "pachislo" slot machines, which together annually generate 14.6 trillion yen in revenue as of 2021.

Some 7,600 parlors dot the nation, many readily accessible near train stations, using legal loopholes to let winners exchange tokens for cash.

Japan also has a multi-trillion-yen market for government-controlled races of horses, motorcycles, boats and bicycles, along with football betting and a lottery.

The government says any IR complex seeking approval will have to submit their plans to prevent gambling addiction.

The IR law also stipulates that Japanese citizens will be required to pay 6,000 yen per 24 hours when entering a casino.

There is a cap on the number of visits to a facility by Japanese citizens, and family members can request a relative be banned from entering a casino, Saito noted.

The Osaka IR will be run by a company led by MGM Resorts International's Japan unit and financial services company Orix, in consortium with around 20 local companies.

In addition to casinos, it will include three hotels with a total of 2,500 rooms, an international conference hall and exhibition facilities.

The Osaka government estimates the IR's economic impact at an annual 1.14 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) with 15,000 jobs created inside the facilities.

It expects a total of 20 million visitors annually from inside and outside Japan, with sales of 520 billion yen, 80 percent of which would come from casinos.

RELATED VIDEO