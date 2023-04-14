IMF's upgraded growth outlook signals PH is in 'good shape': Diokno

Pedestrians cross an intersection in the Makati Business District on Oct. 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The International Monetary Fund's upgrade on the Philippines' growth outlook for 2023 proves that the country is in good shape, despite the projected slower growth globally, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Friday.

The IMF said the Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) could grow by 6 percent in 2023 from the previous 5 percent estimate. On the other hand, it downgraded the global growth outlook for the year to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent.

"The IMF downgraded the global growth this year and they are anticipating a slower growth for the next 5 years. But surprisingly they’ve upgraded the Philippines by 1 percentage point. We’re in pretty good shape compared to the rest of the world," Diokno told ANC.

He said the Philippines should continue implementing measures to fight inflation. So far, inflation has eased for 2 straight months.

Diokno said global crude oil price seems unlikely to hit $90 per barrel again in the near term. Food remains as source inflation in the country, he added.

In terms of the effect of the global recession to the country, Diokno said the government is closely monitoring the actions of the US Federal Reserve.

Maintaining its current 125 basis points interest rate differential or at least 100 bps is crucial, he said.

"In our point of view, what matters is what will be the action of the Fed. Observe first and see whether the adjustments they have done are enough. We’re monitoring that because we want to maintain the interest rate differential between the US and the Philippines," he said.

