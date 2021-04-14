Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share, values exchange at $65B
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Apr 14 2021 09:32 AM
NEW YORK, United States - The Nasdaq on Tuesday set the reference price for cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase at $250 per-share ahead of the company's trading debut, one of Wall Street's most anticipated events of the year.
That price for Coinbase, which has opted against a traditional IPO but instead will use a direct listing, means the company is valued at $65.3 billion.
