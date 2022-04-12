Tips for safe, seamless 'revenge travel' this Holy Week

Domestic travelers get their boarding passes at an electronic booth, to board their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on April 07, 2022. Local travelers are expected to flock to the airport this weekend as people travel to various summer vacation destinations in time for the long Holy Week break. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Airlines are facing an influx of passengers as revenge travel kicks in. Cebu Pacific has shared the following tips for safe and convenient travel this Holy Week:

• BE ON TIME

Passengers must be at the airport at least 3 hours before departure for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights

• CHECK-IN ONLINE

Passengers can avoid queuing at the airport by checking in via mobile app or websites. Online check-in is available for Cebu Pacific passengers 7 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights and up to 4 hours for international flights

• ALWAYS CHECK FOR FLIGHT INFORMATION

Check-in counters close one hour before departure time. Passengers must proceed to their boarding gates immediately. Boarding starts 45 minutes before departure

• SELF-TAG LUGGAGE FOR SELECT DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS

Passengers for select locations including Manila, Davao, General Santos, Bohol, Iloilo, and Zamboanga are reminded to self-tag their check-in luggage before proceeding to counters for bag drops

• SINGLE HAND-CARRY AND EXEMPTIONS

Passengers must bring only one carry-on bag not exceeding 7kg and can fit in the overhead cabin

Exemptions are allowed on top of the carry on if they are for: gadgets or food items that cannot be checked-in, items purchased inside the airport, assistive or medical items, baby food and necessities for adult passengers traveling with infants, or a small bag than can fit under the seat

• OPT FOR CHECKED BAGGAGE

Passengers are encouraged to purchase prepaid baggage with their tickets



• ALWAYS CHECK AIRPORT TERMINAL ASSIGNMENTS

Passengers should check their itineraries and boarding passes to ensure that they would proceed to the correct terminals

RELATED VIDEO: