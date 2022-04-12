Tips for safe, seamless 'revenge travel' this Holy Week

MANILA - Airlines are facing an influx of passengers as revenge travel kicks in. Cebu Pacific has shared the following tips for safe and convenient travel this Holy Week:
• BE ON TIME
Passengers must be at the airport at least 3 hours before departure for domestic flights and 3 hours for international flights
• CHECK-IN ONLINE
Passengers can avoid queuing at the airport by checking in via mobile app or websites. Online check-in is available for Cebu Pacific passengers 7 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights and up to 4 hours for international flights
• ALWAYS CHECK FOR FLIGHT INFORMATION
Check-in counters close one hour before departure time. Passengers must proceed to their boarding gates immediately. Boarding starts 45 minutes before departure
• SELF-TAG LUGGAGE FOR SELECT DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS
Passengers for select locations including Manila, Davao, General Santos, Bohol, Iloilo, and Zamboanga are reminded to self-tag their check-in luggage before proceeding to counters for bag drops
• SINGLE HAND-CARRY AND EXEMPTIONS
Passengers must bring only one carry-on bag not exceeding 7kg and can fit in the overhead cabin
Exemptions are allowed on top of the carry on if they are for: gadgets or food items that cannot be checked-in, items purchased inside the airport, assistive or medical items, baby food and necessities for adult passengers traveling with infants, or a small bag than can fit under the seat
• OPT FOR CHECKED BAGGAGE
Passengers are encouraged to purchase prepaid baggage with their tickets
• ALWAYS CHECK AIRPORT TERMINAL ASSIGNMENTS
Passengers should check their itineraries and boarding passes to ensure that they would proceed to the correct terminals
