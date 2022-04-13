'Putin's price hike in gasoline' caused 70 pct of US March inflation: Biden

A woman pumps gas into her car at a gas station in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, 31 March 2022. The US President ordered the release of one million barrels of oil per day for six months from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

IOWA, United States - The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting increase in gas prices is responsible for most of the record increase in US inflation last month, President Joe Biden said.

"Seventy percent of the increase in prices in March came from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hike in gasoline," Biden said during a visit to the midwestern state of Iowa, after government data showed consumer prices rose 8.5 percent over the 12 months to March.

