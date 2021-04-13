'No disconnection' policy sa tubig at kuryente, pinalawig habang may MECQ

Wala pa ring putulan ng kuryente at tubig matapos ilagay sa mas maluwag na modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) ang Metro Manila at 4 karatig-lalawigan simula nitong Lunes.
Ayon sa Meralco, tuloy ang suspensiyon ng disconnection activities sa mga nasasakupan nila hanggang katapusan ng buwan.
"We hope this extension will help lessen the burden of our customers and provide enough relief and time for them to settle their bills," sabi ni Meralco Chief Commercial Officer Ferdinand Geluz sa isang pahayag.
Pero sa kabila nito, tuloy pa rin umano ang pagbabasa ng mga metro ng kuryente.
Ayon naman kay Meralco Spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga, magdedesisyon ang power distributor kung papalawigin pa ang "no disconnection policy" kapag pinalawig din ang MECQ lampas ng Abril.
Inutusan na rin ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office ang Manila Water at Maynilad na itigil muna ang pagpuputol ng tubig.
"This is to ensure that all customers receive clean and adequate water supply for their health and sanitation requirements, especially during this difficult time of pandemic," ani MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Ty.
Sinuspinde ng Meralco at water concessionaires ang pagputol ng kanilang serbisyo sa mga konsumer noong nakaraang buwan matapos ilagay sa mahigpit na enhanced community quarantine ang tinaguriang "NCR (National Capital Region) Plus."
Naghigpit ng quarantine measures sa mga naturang lugar dahil sa pagsipa ng mga kaso ng COVID-19.
