AirAsia offers piso sale, says to help frontliners, essential travelers get 'big savings'

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines on Tuesday said it would offer a one-way piso fare sale as it recognizes the need for "big savings" while providing flexible travel options especially for frontliners and essential travelers.

The Fly Safe and Save piso base fare seat sale is available from April 12 to 18, with travel to and from Manila until November 2021, it said in a statement.

Whatever is saved from the ticket fare can be used to pay for RT-PCR tests or other needs, AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said.

Leisure travelers can also prepare for future travel plans with the seat sale, the carrier said.

“Pandemic or not, low fares have always been rooted in AirAsia’s DNA," Dailisan said.

Strict health protocols are applied to flights that carry essentials to and from Manila, AirAsia said.

Domestic travel to and from Manila is still restricted due to measures imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19. Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan are under modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month.

